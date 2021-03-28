Calumet city man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

A Calumet City man has been charged after firing shots at a Calumet City officer during a routine traffic stop on Thursday.

Alvin A. Burrage, 28, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, with additional charges pending.

The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. Thursday, when the officer initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of Jeffrey Avenue.

Burrage, who was driving the vehicle, immediately stepped out and reached back into the car to retrieve a handgun.

As he began to raise the handgun in the officer's direction, the officer fired one shot, striking Burrage, who then fled on foot, authorities said.

The offender then fired several rounds at the officer when the officer gave chase.

Burrage managed to get back to his vehicle and drove away as the officer took cover.

Calumet City police later learned Burrage was at a hospital in East Chicago, Ind., where he was arrested.

He was later transferred to another nearby trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators recovered Burrage’s handgun from the scene.