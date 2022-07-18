Calumet City man charged with possessing stolen vehicle, running from Orland Park police

A Calumet City man on parole was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and led officers on a chase through Orland Square Mall, police said.

On Friday, Orland Park tactical officers located a stolen Dodge Charger in the parking lot of the mall. They then witnessed a man get into the vehicle and attempt to drive away.

The stolen vehicle became disabled and the man, later identified as 26-year-old Devonta Harris, fled on foot, police said.

Harris entered the mall and officers chased him through the upper level of the mall, police said.

Harris attempted to evade officers by jumping from the upper level to lower level, according to police. He tried fleeing again but was taken into custody.

Orland Park fire officials were called to the scene to treat Harris for injuries he suffered from his leap from the upper level of the mall, police said. He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital.

Devonta Harris | Orland Park Police Department

While inspecting the stolen vehicle, officers say they found a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine on the driver's seat.

After further investigating, police learned Harris was on active parole status as he was wanted by the Cook County Sheriff's Department for escape after his electronic monitoring bracelet had been illegally removed.

Harris also had an arrest warrant from Tinley Park police for fleeing and eluding, police said.

Harris was charged with the following: