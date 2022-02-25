Calumet City man charged with robbing Gold Coast retail store
CHICAGO - A Calumet City man has been charged with robbing a Gold Coast retail store last month.
Kahdaffie Green, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer.
Green was identified as one of the offenders who allegedly used force to steal about $46,000 worth of merchandise from the Prada store located in the 0-100 block of East Oak Street on Jan. 12.
Police said three to seven men entered the store around 3 p.m. on Jan. 12, where they stole about 20 handbags, then fled in two getaway cars.
Police said two of the offenders struggled with a private security guard inside the store.
No one was hurt.
Green was arrested Friday and charged accordingly.
Police are still looking for the unknown suspects.