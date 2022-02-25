Calumet City man charged with robbing Gold Coast retail store

A Calumet City man has been charged with robbing a Gold Coast retail store last month.

Kahdaffie Green, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Green was identified as one of the offenders who allegedly used force to steal about $46,000 worth of merchandise from the Prada store located in the 0-100 block of East Oak Street on Jan. 12.

Kahdaffie Green, 23

Police said three to seven men entered the store around 3 p.m. on Jan. 12, where they stole about 20 handbags, then fled in two getaway cars.

Police said two of the offenders struggled with a private security guard inside the store.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No one was hurt.

Green was arrested Friday and charged accordingly.

Advertisement

Police are still looking for the unknown suspects.