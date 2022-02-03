Calumet City man faces drug charge after fentanyl, 'pill press' found in his home: authorities

A Calumet City man was arrested on a federal drug charge this week after law enforcement officials say they seized fentanyl and a "pill press" from his home.

Troy Clark, 51, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement conducted a search of Clark's residence this week and discovered distribution quantities of fentanyl and equipment that can be used to manufacture counterfeit pills, including a pill press, funnel, metal press and dye pieces.

Clark was arrested Tuesday and a detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

