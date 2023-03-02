Calumet City mayor injured in 4-car crash

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones was injured after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night in the south suburb.

Two cars collided around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of River Oaks Drive causing a chain-reaction crash involving Jones, officials said.

Jones was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. A 60-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Two other men, 47 and 62, were treated at the scene by Calumet City Fire Department members.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All injuries were reportedly minor.

No charges have been filed as officials investigate the crash.