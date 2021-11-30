Calumet City police SUV stolen as officers respond to attempted carjacking

A Calumet City police SUV was stolen Tuesday morning as officers were responding to an attempted carjacking at a gas station.

Police were called to the scene of a carjacking attempt at a gas station off Sibley Road around 6:25 a.m.

Four armed men fled in different directions when police arrived with one of them getting into a police SUV and driving away, according to a Calumet City spokesperson.

The police car was dumped roughly eight minutes later at the corner of 99th and Green streets in Chicago, officials said.

Using a tracking device, police were able to follow the SUV there and recovered the vehicle two minutes later.

There was no damage to the SUV and no one is in custody.