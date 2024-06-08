Calumet Fisheries back in business seven months after devastating fire

A Southeast Side seafood institution is officially back in business.

Hundreds stood in line Saturday to welcome back Calumet Fisheries, which was devastated by an electrical fire in November.

Calumet Fisheries has served Chicagoland and surrounding suburbs for nearly a century, but after the fire, customers have waited seven months to return.

Located at 95th Street, even a gloomy sky and rain didn't stop the long line of vehicles.

The devastating fire left behind significant damage to the restaurant. Officials said the cause was likely an accidental electrical issue.

The fire happened just as remodeling was completed.

"Once we were able to upgrade, we were able to open up. Two days later, fire happened," said Javier Magallanes, a manager.

Offerings from the restaurant included frog legs, scallops, and one of the most popular dishes, smoked shrimp.

"I ordered catfish dinner, oyster, scallops and shrimp," said Emma Norise, a customer.

Typically on weekends, they see 200-300 patrons. On Saturday, they hoped to serve about 700, including Norise, who has been a regular since childhood.

"As a little girl, we used to come here every two weeks," she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by the shop during her visit to Chicago in January 2023 after announcing a $144 million investment into the Calumet River bridges project.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday.