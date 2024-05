A man was shot to death in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday night.

Police said a 64-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Stoney Island Avenue when an unknown male offender came up and shot him.

The victim was shot in the head and chest, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The offender fled westbound. No one was taken into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.