Calumet Heights shooting leaves man critically wounded

A 42-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:39 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 95th Street. Police said the victim was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee when a black SUV pulled up alongside him and someone inside opened fire, striking the man in the face.

Emergency responders took the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, and no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.