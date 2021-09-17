Calves fall out of trailer onto I-290, cause traffic delays

Several stray calves briefly stopped traffic Friday morning on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst.

The calves were being hauled in a truck tractor semi-trailer on eastbound I-290 near U.S. Route 64 when a hatch on the trailer came loose, according to Illinois State Police.

Several calves fell out of the trailer and onto the roadway, police said.

Police said a few of the calves appeared to have sustained minor injuries but none were seriously injured.

Eastbound lanes of I-290 were intermittingly closed while authorities wrangled the calves. All lanes were reopened at about 3:30 a.m.

No further information was available.