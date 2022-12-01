Canadian Pacific Holiday Train making a stop in Bensenville on Friday

The Canadian Pacific Holiday train is back for its 24th year, and it's delivering joy to Bensenville on Friday.

The festively decorated train supports food banks across the U.S. and Canada by raising money, collecting non-perishable food and bringing awareness for food insecurity issues.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"It's a free event. All we ask is that you guys donate some food to the food pantry. We already collected a couple of thousand pounds here at village hall. We have a trailer out in front, and it's loaded with food," said Frank Desimone, mayor of Bensenville.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at York Road and Railroad Avenue.

The train is scheduled to roll in at 6:45 p.m. and depart at 7:30 p.m.