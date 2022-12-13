Candidates challenging Chicago Ald. Dowell could be knocked off ballot

All the candidates challenging Alderwoman Pat Dowell could be knocked off the February ballot.

Challengers Don Davis, Jasmine Roberson and Al Rasho each face hearings before the Chicago Board of Elections to stay in the race against Dowell, who is seeking her fifth term representing the 3rd ward.

Initial hearings on election petition challenges started Monday, and the first round of decisions could come as soon as next week.

The 3rd ward includes parts of Bronzeville, South Loop and Douglas.