Candlelight vigil held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso

CHICAGO - Tealight candles adorned pillars outside Chicago Police District 8 as a small group prayed for support for the loved ones of fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso

Robert Swiderski organized the effort where for 24 hours residents will walk along 63rd street carrying flags.

Bond denied for man accused of killing Chicago police officer

The man accused of killing Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso was ordered held without bond Friday afternoon after prosecutors disclosed new details of the deadly confrontation near a playground at a grade school in Gage Park.

Officer Vazquez Lasso was shot multiple times Wednesday evening after responding to a call of a man chasing a woman down the street with a gun in Gage Park. 

Steven Montano, 18, now faces multiples charges including first-degree murder. Vasquez Lasso was 32 years old. The husband, father and 5 year police veteran died at the hospital.

New details surrounding shooting death of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso revealed in court

The man charged with fatally shooting a Chicago police officer was denied bond Friday. Prosecutors revealed new details about the events leading up to the shootout that killed Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

Earlier in the day hundreds of residents stood with police at Mt. Greenwood Park shoulder to shoulder sharing their support. Organizers gave messages of hope and  encouraged residents to pray for all of CPD. 

"When you see a Chicago Police Officer, give them a wave.  Say thanks," said Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th).

Flags were also positioned half-staff at Daley Plaza remembering Vasquez Lasso.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) called for real action, not just talk. 