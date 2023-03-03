Man charged in shooting death of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso ordered held without bond

The man accused of killing Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was ordered held without bond Friday afternoon.

A Cook County judge denied bond to Steven Montano who has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and two other misdemeanors seaming from the Wednesday shooting.

The decision happened roughly an hour after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the Cook County medical examiner's office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

Montano, 18, is charged with gunning down Vasquez-Lasso as he was being chased by the officer in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue near Sawyer Elementary School.

Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot several times, police said. He was taken in "extremely critical condition" to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he died and where a large group of officers somberly gathered through the night before his body was taken by procession to the Cook County morgue on the West Side.

Despite his wounds, Vasquez-Lasso was able to return fire and shot Montano in the head, according to police. Montano was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police have provided little information about Montano, saying only that he had a record of one prior arrest. Records show Montano was arrested near two handguns last summer after running from a stolen car that was wanted in a shooting.

Montano was charged at the time with a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, which was dropped months later. The arrest report notes that felony charges were denied by prosecutors, though it doesn’t provide further details. A teenage boy was charged in the shooting, and another man was hit with gun charges, according to police.

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was married and had a young daughter. They had just moved into a home in Marquette Park a little over a year ago, according to a neighbor, Sara Montemayor.

"I just saw them the day before out walking their dog. I know the grandma is over a lot to help out with the daughter" said Montemayor, 34. "It’s hard knowing that happened to a neighbor."

Vasquez-Lasso was shot just 2 1/2 miles from his home. On Thursday morning, four police officers from the Chicago Lawn Police District arrived at the scene of the shooting with flowers for a memorial.

"We’re out here to pay our respects to our brother in blue," said one of the officers, who declined to give her name.

She said the four of them worked an earlier shift than Vasquez-Lasso and only knew him in passing, but knew he was bright and on the rise.

"He was always smiling," the officer said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.