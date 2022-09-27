Cannabis equity advocates push for inclusivity in the industry

Cannabis equity advocates are pushing to make sure everyone has a chance to operate in the growing industry.

On Tuesday, advocates joined state Rep. Lashawn Ford to introduce ways to evolve the Illinois Adult-Use Cannabis Social Equity Program.

The group says minority businesses are being left out of the industry.

They claim promises were made in 2019, but impacted people aren't getting a fair opportunity.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state saw a 50-percent increase in tax revenue from adult cannabis use in fiscal year 2022.

This means the total take jumped from nearly $300 million to $445 million.