Cannabis-infused turkey gravy takes Thanksgiving dinner to ‘higher level,’ company says

A cannabis confections company said it has created a cannabis-infused turkey gravy to take Thanksgiving dinner to a “higher level.”

Kiva Confections said the cannabis-infused turkey gravy is a limited-edition item that has landed just in time for the holidays.

“This cheeky take a normally mundane holiday staple features a groundbreaking, fast-acting technology that allows for faster THC absorption,” Kiva said in a press release. “Awkward family dinner conversation? In just under 15 minutes you’ll start feeling the effects, so you can sit back, relax, and let the holiday cheer wash over you.”

Kiva’s single-serve gravy is infused with 10 mg of THC, and is made with “cutting-edge technology that bypasses edibles’ normally lengthy trip through the liver, instead absorbing into the soft tissue and stomach.”

FILE: Make Ahead Turkey Gravy for Voraciously Recipe Roundup Thanksgiving at The Washington Post via Getty Images in Washington DC on October 30, 2019. (Justin Tsucalas for the Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for the Washington Post)

“This allows the cannabinoids to take effect in a groundbreaking 2 to 5 minutes. Most other companies who have explored fast-acting technology have employed nanotechnology particles to speed up the process. While the nano molecules used in these edibles are small, they are massive compared to the individually-encapsulated molecules used in this approach. Not only are they isolated from other molecules they might interact with, they are small enough to be absorbed directly into the body’s endocannabinoid receptors - one molecule at a time,” the company said.

As a result, Kiva’s gravy offers “one of the fastest-acting and most bioavailable cannabinoids available in edibles today.”

The gravy also uses traditional Thanksgiving ingredients like turkey stock, salt, onion and garlic, “because we wanted to create a familiar taste with an uncommon ingredient - cannabis.”



The turkey gravy will launch with a cannabis-infused premium hot cocoa for the holiday season, the company said.

“Fast-acting edibles technology is an exciting industry innovation because it has the potential to change the way people use edibles, breaking down the barriers to entry,” said Kiva's Co-Founder and CEO Scott Palmer. “What better way to start than with America’s favorite Thanksgiving dressing?”

Kiva’s turkey gravy packets can be found at all Sweet Flower in Los Angeles and Grass Roots in San Francisco locations, while limited supplies last, the company said.