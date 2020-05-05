Capsized kayaker rescued from Des Plaines River

article

The Riverside Fire Department was called Saturday to rescue three kayakers who capsized in the Des Plaines River.

Authorities found three boaters about 3:40 p.m. who overturned in the river directly behind the Riverside Public Library, 31 Riverside Rd., Riverside police said in a statement.

Two kayakers already safely reached the shore, while a third was stuck in a tree branch, police said.

Fire crews waded through the high and swift water with safety equipment and brought the kayaker to the shore, police said.

The three boaters, all in their 30s, refused medical attention. They were from North Riverside and Brookfield.

The rescue is the third river incident in a little over a month.

On April 9, a pickup truck crashed into the river just east of the police department, seriously injuring the driver.

Advertisement

March 29, a canoe tipped over near the 400 block of Fairbank Road, forcing two boaters to swim to safety.

Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel warned residents to avoid the river due to recent rain and high water levels.

“I’m advising all citizens that they really should stay off the river right now because it’s dangerous. But, if you must be out there, you should use extreme caution and all the lifesaving protective equipment you can. You should be experienced on how to maneuver your canoe or kayak and navigate the river too,” Weitzel said.

The kayak stuck in the tree branch remains there, and will be recovered when it’s safe to do so, Weitzel said.