Investigation launched after beloved Chicago boat captain killed in Lake Michigan

The Brief A well-known Chicago charter boat captain, Nabil Abzal, was found dead in Lake Michigan early Saturday. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide by drowning, though the circumstances remain unclear. Friends at DuSable Harbor remember him as kind and helpful, with a vigil planned in his honor.



A homicide investigation is underway after a popular Chicago charter boat captain’s body was found over the weekend in Lake Michigan.

What we know:

Nabil Abzal of Plainfield was known by other boaters at Dock C of DuSable Harbor as "Captain Bill."

Abzal body was pulled from the water around 3 a.m. Saturday morning by divers with the Chicago Fire Department. That recovery happened in the 200 block of North Lakefront Trail.

Abzal was pronounced dead on scene and later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Abzal. That office reports he died by drowning and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The circumstances around his death are still unknown and Chicago police continue to investigate.

Nabil Abzal | Provided

What they're saying:

His boating friends tell FOX32 that Captain Bill was kind and helpful to everyone.

"I actually heard the story that a body was found in the lake and I had no inclination at all that it would be him. Just thought it was somebody random maybe walking by and fell in the lake and then as the circumstances started to evolve it just became more and more apparent that there was more to it and just very sad, very sad," said Alan, who has had a boat at the dock for 8 years.

What's next:

Abzal will be remembered during a vigil Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Dock C at DuSable Harbor this weekend.