Captured on dashcam: Police squad struck by speeding driver

A driver's dashcam captured a horrific collision involving a police squad in Riverdale, Illinois on Monday, March 15.

According to a Facebook post by the Riverdale Police Department, the squad was traveling westbound on a street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officials say the driver of the striking car fled the scene following the crash -- and a person of interest is now in custody.

The officer is hospitalized in serious condition.