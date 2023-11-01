Car crash victim pinned in collision while inspecting damage in Gurnee

A three-vehicle collision in Gurnee left a 44-year-old woman in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The crash happened between a 2008 Chrysler minivan and a 2019 BMW X3 around 7:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Grand Avenue near Lawson Boulevard, according to Gurnee police.

As officers were approaching the scene, the driver of the BMW, stepped out of her vehicle to inspect the damage.

While standing between the backend of the BMW and the front bumper of the minivan, a 2009 Nissan sedan rear-ended the Minivan, trapping the woman between the two vehicles.

Passing motorists stopped and came to the aid of the injured woman by applying tourniquets to her legs, a potentially life-saving measure, according to police. Gurnee police officers and paramedics then arrived at the scene and continued providing medical assistance.

The injured driver, a 44-year-old woman from Gurnee, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

The eastbound lanes of Grand Avenue were closed for roughly three hours as investigators from the Major Crash Assistance Team worked the scene. The Gurnee Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident.