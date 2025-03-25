Car crashes into Corner Bakery in downtown Chicago

The Brief A two-vehicle crash sent an SUV into a downtown Corner Bakery Cafe early Tuesday morning after a driver ran a red light, authorities said. The 38-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry struck a Toyota RAV4 at the intersection of Wells and Washington. No one was injured, but the Camry driver was cited for failing to reduce speed and disobeying a red light.



A driver ran a red light early Tuesday morning in downtown Chicago, causing a crash that sent an SUV into a Corner Bakery.

SUV crashes into bakery

The backstory:

The crash happened around 4:51 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wells Street, according to Chicago police.

A 38-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Wells Street disregarded a red light and struck a Toyota RAV4, driven by a 44-year-old woman who was traveling eastbound on Washington Street.

The impact caused the RAV4 to veer into the Corner Bakery at the intersection. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Courtesy: Izzy Coughlin

The driver of the Camry was cited for failing to reduce speed and disobeying a red light, police said.

The Corner Bakery had not yet opened for business at the time of the crash.