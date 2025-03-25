Car crashes into Corner Bakery in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - A driver ran a red light early Tuesday morning in downtown Chicago, causing a crash that sent an SUV into a Corner Bakery.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 4:51 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wells Street, according to Chicago police.
A 38-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Wells Street disregarded a red light and struck a Toyota RAV4, driven by a 44-year-old woman who was traveling eastbound on Washington Street.
The impact caused the RAV4 to veer into the Corner Bakery at the intersection. No injuries were reported in the crash.
The driver of the Camry was cited for failing to reduce speed and disobeying a red light, police said.
The Corner Bakery had not yet opened for business at the time of the crash.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.