Car crashes into Englewood church

A church was damaged in a crash Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

A Chevrolet sedan was speeding west about 3:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 59th Street when the driver lost control and the car hit the side of the church, according to Chicago police.

Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church is located in that block at 1235 W. 59th.

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The building sustained structural damage, but no other injuries were reported, police said.