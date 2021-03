A car crashed into a fast-food restaurant Wednesday morning in Vittum Park on the Southwest Side.

Just before 1 a.m., a dark-blue sedan struck the side of a fast-food restaurant in the 5600 block of South Archer Avenue, and then fled the scene, Chicago police said.

The drive-thru portion of the restaurant was open, but no one was injured in the crash, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.