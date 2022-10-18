Car crashes on I-57 while being chased by Country Club Hills police

A car being chased by Country Club Hills police crashed on Interstate 57 Monday morning, temporarily closing northbound lanes near the Bishop Ford Expressway.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It was not known why the car was being chased.

All lanes reopened just before 11 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.