Car crashes into tree off I-65 in NW Indiana

A person was airlifted to the hospital after a single-car crash off of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound side of I-65 near Fair Oaks, according to the Indiana State Police.

One person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital via helicopter. Photos from the scene showed the front end of a red sedan smashed into a tree off the roadway.

Police told drivers to anticipate delays on I-65.