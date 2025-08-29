Car crashes into tree off I-65 in NW Indiana
(Indiana State Police)
FAIR OAKS, Ind. - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a single-car crash off of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana on Friday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound side of I-65 near Fair Oaks, according to the Indiana State Police.
One person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital via helicopter. Photos from the scene showed the front end of a red sedan smashed into a tree off the roadway.
Police told drivers to anticipate delays on I-65.
The Source: The information in this report came from Indiana State Police.