Car crashes into tree off I-65 in NW Indiana

By Will Hager
Published  August 29, 2025 7:34am CDT
Indiana
The Brief

    • A person was seriously injured in a single-car crash on I-65 near Fair Oaks early Friday morning and was airlifted to a hospital.
    • Indiana State Police said the crash caused delays after the car struck a tree off the roadway.

FAIR OAKS, Ind. - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a single-car crash off of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound side of I-65 near Fair Oaks, according to the Indiana State Police.

One person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital via helicopter. Photos from the scene showed the front end of a red sedan smashed into a tree off the roadway.

Police told drivers to anticipate delays on I-65.

The Source: The information in this report came from Indiana State Police.

