Vehicles vandalized at North Side car dealership
CHICAGO - A group of people broke into a car dealership and damaged several vehicles Friday morning in the North Mayfair neighborhood.
The suspects broke the glass panel of a front door to gain entry to a car dealership in the 4900 block of North Elston Avenue, police said. They then damaged several vehicles while trying to drive them away from the business.
None of the vehicles were stolen.
There is no one in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.