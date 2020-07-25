Car dealerships, auto repair shops robbed on the Northwest Side

Four car dealerships and auto repair shops were robbed in July on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone broke the glass doors or windows of the auto dealership or auto repair shop, ransacked the inside and stole vehicle keys, electronics, and in two cases the vehicles from the lot, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

--Between 8 p.m. July 6 and 9 a.m. July 7 in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue;

--Between 3:25 a.m. July 19 and 7 p.m. July 21 in the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road;

--About 3:40 a.m. July 19 in the 8300 block of West Irving Park Road; and

--About 9:45 p.m. July 20 in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.