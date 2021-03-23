Car fleeing west suburban police crashes in Norwood Park; 2 in custody

A car fleeing west suburban police officers crashed Monday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

Authorities received details of a dark-blue Ford Escape that was allegedly occupied by a male homicide suspect, being pursued by Forest Park and Elmwood Park police, Chicago police said. About 8:20 p.m., officers saw a vehicle matching the Escape’s description and pursued it until it crashed into a Nissan SUV in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan, a 53-year-old woman, received minor injuries and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in good condition, police said. A second passenger, a 26-year-old woman, refused treatment.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 38-year-old woman passenger of the Ford was not injured and was taken into custody at the scene, police said. A 38-year-old male passenger of the Ford attempted to run from the crash, but was also taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

Chicago police turned man and woman over to Forest Park police, police said. A weapon was also found in the crashed Ford.