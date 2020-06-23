Car hit by vehicle side-swipes pole, falls into embankment in Lake View

A 23-year-old woman was uninjured after her car was hit Monday in Lake View on the North Side.

She was driving a Nissan sedan about 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Lake Shore Drive when a dark-colored car hit her, Chicago police said. The impact caused the Nissan to side-swipe a light pole and fall into an embankment.

The car that hit the Nissan sped off, and the driver wasn’t identified, police said. No injuries were reported.