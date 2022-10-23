Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chatham killing 1, injuring 3 others

A vehicle ran into a CTA bus stop leaving one person dead and three others injured late Sunday morning in Chatham, according to police and Chicago transit officials.

CTA officials say a non-CTA vehicle hit a bus shelter at King Drive and 79th. The #3 bus is now being temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.

The car was traveling northbound on the 7900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the crash happened, police say.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene. A two women a 63-year-old and 23-year-old were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. Another man of unknown age was taken to the same hospital.

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

One person was arrested and charges are pending. No further details are available.

The CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.