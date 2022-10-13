Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police

A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots.

Both victims were struck in the lower body, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.