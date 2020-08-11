Car strikes 2 CPD cars; 2 officers injured in Englewood

Two Chicago police officers were injured Monday when a vehicle they were pursuing crashed into two squad cars in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue, for reports of a stolen car, according to Chicago police. When they arrived they found a gray four-door Mazda and the driver reversed then drove forward, striking two squad cars, before fleeing.

The officers followed the car, but it got away, police said.

Two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. They are in good condition.