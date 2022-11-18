Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure

A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed a few people injured, police say.

Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.

There were injuries reported from the crash, but there is no information about how many or the severity.

Police ask drivers to avoid the closed area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Check back for updates.