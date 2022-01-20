Car with children inside stolen, crashed on the Northwest Side

A car with two children inside was stolen and crashed Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

A woman left her Jeep Liberty running as she got out to make a delivery around 5:09 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Sacramento Avenue when a person hopped into her car which had two girls, ages 10 and 12, inside at the time, police said.

The driver crashed the car several minutes later in the 6300 block of North McCormick Boulevard and fled on foot, police said.

Both girls were found safe and the vehicle was recovered, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the children were in the car at the time of the crash.

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.