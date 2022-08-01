Career criminal arrested for allegedly stealing baseball cards worth over $100k from Chicago shop

An arrest has been made in the burglary of a North Side Chicago comic store.

However, some of the prized baseball cards that were taken are still missing.

Some good Chicago police work has reunited the owner of a baseball card shop in Lincoln Square with some of his prized possessions and landed a seventeen-times felon behind bars.

Ronnie Holloway showed FOX 32 Chicago five of the baseball cards recovered by police that were stolen during a brazen burglary over Memorial Day weekend.

"Here they are. The Babe Ruth, the Mickey Mantle," Holloway said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A thief cut through the back brick wall of Elite Sports Cards and Comics on West Montrose and in a matter of less than two minutes, stole more than 100 cards valued at over $100,000.

After a long investigation, Chicago police arrested and charged 41-year-old Scott Meherg of Oak Lawn over the weekend.

Meherg has 17 felony convictions on his record, including the theft of comic books and collectibles in the past.

Police were able to recover a handful of the most valuable cards stolen, worth about $30,000.

Scott Meherg | Chicago Police Department

Holloway says he’s amazed that somebody with such a long criminal record could still be out committing crimes.

"For him to be able to get away with it this long, continuing it, the system definitely should be re-looked at. Guys like this should not be on the street committing these types of crimes," Holloway said.

Among the items still missing is a Jackie Robinson rookie card and a Roberto Clemente card both worth thousands of dollars. Holloways hoping the collector community is able to help him track them down.