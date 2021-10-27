Carjacker arrested after smashing stolen Dodge Durango on I-94

Illinois State Police and Chicago Police worked together to arrest a carjacker on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the Dodge Durango was stolen at 63rd and Damen right after midnight.

The driver headed to I-94 and went south, then exited the interstate at 95th and Wentworth and crashed.

Illinois State Police arrested the carjacking suspect at the scene. Another driver who was injured was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

One weapon was recovered by police.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP