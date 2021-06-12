Carjacker returns 3-year-old girl safe after driving off with her in the backseat

A woman was carjacked with her daughter in the backseat Friday in Humboldt Park.

She was delivering food about 6:40 p.m. when a male suspect pulled her out her Nissan SUV and drove off with her 3-year-old daughter, Chicago police said.

The male suspect went around the block and returned the toddler to her mother unharmed, police said.

He then fled again and abandoned the SUV in the 900 block of South Richmond Street, according to police.

The woman, 26, suffered bruising and was taken to Humboldt Park Health Hospital for treatment, where she was shortly released.

Area Three detectives are investigating.