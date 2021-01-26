Carjackers punch 73-year-old man driving to work in Calumet Heights

A group of carjackers pulled a 73-year-old man from his car early Tuesday in Calumet Heights and punched him in the face.

Five males exited a white Hyundai that stopped in front of the man as he drove to work in the 2600 block of East 91st Street, Chicago police said in a media notification.

One of them pulled the 73-year-old from his red Mitsubishi about 2 a.m. and punched him, police said.

The group jumped in the man’s car and the Hyundai they arrived in, and drove off, police said.

The 73-year-old refused medical attention. No arrest has been made.

Last week, police Supt. David Brown outlined a plan to address the rise in carjackings, which have more than doubled in the past year.