Carjackers shoot at CTA employee in company lot while stealing his car

A CTA employee was unscathed Friday after he was carjacked at gunpoint and ran from gunfire at an employee parking lot on the South Side.

Two gunman confronted the 46-year-old man and demanded his keys as he exited his Dodge about 12:50 p.m. in the 200 block of 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man complied and ran off, but the two gunmen began to shoot, according to police, who said he was not hit by gunfire.

The pair drove off in the man’s car and have not been arrested.

The man, a CTA employee, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

In 2020, carjackings in Chicago more than doubled compared with the year before.