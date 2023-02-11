Carjackers steal car in broad daylight in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, crash car short time later

Two carjackers stole a car in broad daylight in Chicago on Saturday, but they did not get far.

Police said that around 2:30 p.m., the 53-year-old victim was walking to his own car along South Vanderpoel near 92nd in Beverly when two guys jumped out of another car. The men pulled out guns and carjacked him.

But, they did not make it far.

In less than two hours, police arrested the two suspects at a crash scene at 98th and South Emerald, about 3 miles away.

Police said they found a weapon at the scene.