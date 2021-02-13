Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Kane County, McHenry County
6
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Kendall County, La Salle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County

Carjacking suspect shoots at Oak Forest police officer after chase

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CPD: Teens being arrested for armed carjackings in Chicago, suburbs

Carjackings are exploding in Chicago, the suburbs and across the nation. Even more frightening is who is behind the gun and the wheel.

OAK FOREST, Ill. - A carjacking suspect fired shots at an Oak Forest police officer Friday after a police chase that ended in a crash on the Southwest Side.

About 5:20 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle which had just been stolen in nearby Orland Park near 151st Street and Central Avenue, and chased it until it crashed at 112th Street and Hamlet Avenue, Oak Forest police said.

The driver got out and tried to flee on foot, firing at least one shot at an Oak Forest officer as he ran, police said.

Chicago police said they were assisting in the search for the suspect Friday evening.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.