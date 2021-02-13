Carjacking suspect shoots at Oak Forest police officer after chase

A carjacking suspect fired shots at an Oak Forest police officer Friday after a police chase that ended in a crash on the Southwest Side.

About 5:20 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle which had just been stolen in nearby Orland Park near 151st Street and Central Avenue, and chased it until it crashed at 112th Street and Hamlet Avenue, Oak Forest police said.

The driver got out and tried to flee on foot, firing at least one shot at an Oak Forest officer as he ran, police said.

Chicago police said they were assisting in the search for the suspect Friday evening.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.