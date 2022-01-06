Carjackings in South Chicago, Morgan Park, Mount Greenwood spark police warnings

The Chicago Police Department is warning residents in South Chicago, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods of recent carjackings.

According to police, in three separate incidents occurred this week. In each incident, the offenders approach the victims armed, just as they were parking their cars.

Police said the offenders demand the victims' personal property before fleeing in the stolen cars.

Incidents occurred on Monday, in the 8200 block of Manistee Avenue, at 5 p.m.; Tuesday, in the 1200 block of west 109th Place, at 3 p.m.; and Wednesday, in the 10600 block of south Lawndale Avenue at 2 a.m.

Police said the last case was an attempted carjacking, and that the victims were able to escape.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings and that if you are confronted by as assailant to try to remain calm. Try to remember any unique characteristics, such as scars, tattoos, acne and hairstyle.