Carjackings reported in Bronzeville, Douglas: police

Police are warning residents on the South Side of a pair of carjackings reported recently in the Bronzeville and Douglas neighborhoods.

In each case, the suspects approached someone and took their possessions and vehicles by force, Chicago police said.

An incident happened about 11 p.m. May 5 in the 300 block of East 26th Street, police said. Another took place at 3:25 a.m. May 7 in the 3100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

In one case, the carjackers implied they had a handgun before committing the robbery.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.