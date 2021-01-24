Carjackings reported in Little Village

Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings recently reported in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone was approached by an armed individual who demanded their vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 1:50 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 3800 block of West 28th Street;

About 9:15 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 2800 block of South Avers Avenue;

About 6:45 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 3900 block of West 31st Street;

About 7:15 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 3100 block of South Springfield Avenue;

About 7:15 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 2300 block of South Oakley Avenue; and

About 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue.

Police believe up to six people are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.