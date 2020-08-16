Carjackings reported on South Side

Chicago police are warning about a string of recent carjackings in neighborhoods across the South Side.

In four of the five incidents, the carjackers boxed in the victim’s vehicle while two gunmen approached to demand the keys, Chicago police said. In the other carjacking, two men walked up with guns and forced the driver out of the vehicle.

The robberies happend:

About 2 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 300 block of West 83rd Street;

About 5 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 8100 block of South Wabash Avenue;

About 10:25 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 7600 block of South King Drive;

About 8:35 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 7500 block of South State Street; and

About 8:43 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 100 block of West 75th Street.

The suspects were described as two or three men in the late teens or early 20s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.