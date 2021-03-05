Carjackings reported on Southwest Side

Three drivers were carjacked Monday by a group of teenagers on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, carjackers approached someone sitting or exiting their vehicle and implied they had a gun, before demanding the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The carjackings happened:

About 8:45 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Albany Avenue;

About 9 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Kostner Avenue; and

About 6:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Pulaski Road.

The group of carjackers includes one teen girl between 16 and 18 years old and one to four males between 16 and 19 years old, according to police.

The male teens were described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 and 135 to 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382