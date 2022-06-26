Carlyle Calhoun: Chicago police officer accused of sexually assaulting man in custody due in court Monday

article

Chicago police officer Carlyle Calhoun, who is accused of sexually assaulting a man in custody, is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Prosecutors said the victim was suspected of a misdemeanor crime and was being guarded by Calhoun and another officer at St. Bernard Hospital in 2018.

Prosecutors said that, as the victim was shackled to a bed, Calhoun sucked the man’s toes, grabbed his penis and took a photo of the victim as he tried to use a portable urinal. Once the two were in a bathroom, Calhoun forcibly performed a sex act on the man, prosecutors said.

After they returned to the hospital room, Calhoun told the victim that he would contact him on Facebook within the next six days, prosecutors said.

Once Calhoun and the other officer had left, the victim told hospital staff what happened, prosecutors said. They administered a sexual assault evidence kit. A saliva swab taken from Calhoun matched the DNA found on the victim, prosecutors said.

The Chicago Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division took Calhoun’s cellphone and found a photo of the victim’s penis, prosecutors said.

Monday's hearing is a status hearing in the case, reports Sun-Times Media Wire.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.