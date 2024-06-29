Carol Stream father accused of road rage shooting in front of 6-year-old son remains in custody

A Carol Stream man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of a west suburban home improvement store following a road rage incident will remain in custody while he awaits trial.

Carlos Sanchez, 26, made his first court appearance Saturday before Judge Susan Alvarado where he stood charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of endangering the health or life of a child, according to a statement from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Carol Stream police officers responded to a Lowe's home improvement store, located at 400 West Army Trail Road, around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a person with a gun and a male on the ground, the statement said. When officers arrived, they located an injured male on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Carlos Sanchez, 26. (DuPage County States Attorneys Office)

Following an investigation, prosecutors said Sanchez and the victim got into a road rage incident near Army Trail Road and Kuhn Road. Sanchez then followed the victim into the Lowe's parking lot where both individuals got out of their cars and became involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

Sanchez then allegedly pulled out a gun and told the victim on at least two occasions "I'm going to shoot you," prosecutors said. Sanchez then allegedly shot the victim in his leg before he fled the scene.

Prosecutors said Sanchez' 6-year-old son was in the car with him at the time of the shooting.

"It is alleged that following a road rage incident, Carlos Sanchez followed his victim into a parking lot and after a brief verbal and physical altercation, pulled out a gun and shot his victim in the leg," Berlin said. "I also find it particularly disturbing that Sanchez’s six-year-old son was allegedly with him the entire time to witness not only a road rage altercation but also this alleged shooting."

Carol Stream police took Sanchez into custody a short time later at his home without incident.

"This complete disregard for public safety will not be tolerated," Berlin said. "I urge anyone who may find themself involved in a road rage incident to take a deep breath and do not let your emotions get the best of you. Road rage incidents can escalate quickly and lead to violence, as alleged in this case."

Sanchez’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22 in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.