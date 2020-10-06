Carol Stream man sentenced to 8 years for drug induced homicide

article

A 29-year-old Carol Stream man was sentenced to eight years in Illinois prison for giving an acquaintance a fatal dose of fentanyl in Sept. 2019.

Mark Vecchione plead guilty to a single felony count of drug induced homicide, according to the Du Page County state’s attorney.

Officers with Hanover Park police responded to calls that a person was found dead at a residence July 29, 2010, and while investigating the scene officer found baggies suspected of containing drugs, prosecutors said. While investigating the death detectives were able to identify Vecchione as the person who supplied the person the drugs.

The following day, detectives arranged an undercover drug deal with Vecchione, and he was taken into custody and charged, prosecutors said.

Vecchione must serve 75% of his drug induced homicide sentence, prosecutors said.