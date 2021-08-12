Carol Stream nursing home sees uptick in COVID cases
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Nearly four dozen residents at a suburban nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
This is at Covenant Living's Windsor Park campus in Carol Stream.
Since June 23, 44 residents and six employees have tested positve.
A spokesperson tells the Daily Herald some are experiencing symptoms but many are asymptomatic.
None have died and all employees who tested positive are back to work as of Thursday.